Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Layna. This senior girl needs a soft place to land and rest out her remaining days in this life she’s been given. She shrinks at being touched, like she’s never known affection and it confuses her. She loves blankets, and naps. If anyone has space, and is interested in a beautiful older gal, Layna is perfect. She’s gentle and she doesn’t seem to mind other dogs. Her adoption fee this week is $111, as she is the pet of the week. That includes her vaccines, alteration, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Please call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED