Clark County Pet of the Week

44 minutes ago
Meet Sunny! He is a 4-6 year old Chow Chow, around 40 lbs. He is a bit shy at first and takes a minute to warm up but once he does, he is a sweet heart. We have not seen any issues with other dogs. However, we do recommend bringing in your dog to meet him, to see if it’s a good match. His adoption fee this week is $111 as he is Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, heartworm test, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you’re interested in meeting Sunny. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

