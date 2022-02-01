Clark County officials urge residents to prepare ahead of winter storm this week

Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick said, “Make a family emergency plan, update your emergency supply kit and watch the forecast from trusted sources. We urge residents to begin preparations as soon as possible to keep their families safe if we’re faced with future interruptions later this week.”

Early forecasts predicted rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow could all affect the area Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy ice and snow accumulations possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.