Clark County officials urge residents to prepare ahead of winter storm this week

News
By Daniel Susco
58 minutes ago

Clark County officials are urging residents to prepare for the predicted winter storm later this week.

ExploreWinter Storm Watch issued: Heavy ice, snow on the way

In a release, the Clark County Emergency Management Agency and Board of Clark County Commissioners offered a few tips to prepare for extreme weather.

  • Avoid travel if possible, and make sure to have an emergency supply kit with food, water and blankets in the car in case you have to be on the road
  • If using portable generators, don’t use them inside your house, in your garage, or near doors, vents, windows or sleep areas
  • Charge your phone and other devices ahead of time in case of an outage
  • Prepare the proper supplies to deal with winter conditions, including rock salt or pet-friendly ice melting products, snow shovels and other snow removal tools

Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick said, “Make a family emergency plan, update your emergency supply kit and watch the forecast from trusted sources. We urge residents to begin preparations as soon as possible to keep their families safe if we’re faced with future interruptions later this week.”

Early forecasts predicted rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow could all affect the area Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy ice and snow accumulations possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

