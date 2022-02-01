Hamburger icon
Winter storm: Heavy ice, snow mix on the way

With the weather Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, being nice, people lined up to clean their vehicles at Forrer Pointe Carwash in Kettering. A winter storm is expected this week. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

A winter weather storm later this week could bring a heavy ice accumulation from freezing rain and several inches of snow as temperature drops could cause dangerous driving conditions and power outages.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday for Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The watch, issued Monday afternoon, calls for a heavy wintry mix, with possible accumulations of 6 to 11 inches of snow and one-tenth to four-tenths an inch of ice.

Counties to the south, including Butler and Warren, will experience heavy wintry mixed precipitation and are not expected to receive as much snow. However, forecast models of which areas are favored for heavier snow could still change, said Brian Coniglio, meteorologist with the NWS in Wilmington.

One area college already on Monday announced plans for virtual operations “out of an abundance of caution.” Clark State College in Springfield will move to remote learning for Wednesday through Friday, President Jo Alice Blondin said. “In anticipation of inclement weather …I wanted to be proactive and assist faculty, staff and students with planning regarding these days.”

Explore5 tips for driving on icy roads

Today will be the proverbial calm before the storm. Skies will be partly cloudy with above-normal temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s before the rain moves in starting around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“It’s going to be raining on Wednesday and then after that, it’s not until late Wednesday evening, Wednesday night we’re going to see colder air moving in,” Coniglio said.

ExploreWhat do snow emergency levels mean?

Around midnight, the rain will change over to freezing rain or sleet as the temperature drops, accompanied by gusty winds, he said. This will lead to hazardous driving conditions as well as tree damage and electric outages as branches snap and fall into power lines.

“It’s going to continue through most of Thursday, and then snow Thursday night and ending on Friday morning,” Coniglio said.

“The result of that is going to be a winter precipitation that is going to be a problem: quarter-inch of ice or more in Dayton by Thursday evening, maybe a few inches of snow following that before it ends,” he said.

ExploreWhat to include in a power outage emergency kit

Friday’s high will hit only 22 degrees with mostly cloudy skies for much of the day after the snow clears out. The overnight low will drop to around 2 degrees.

The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 25 degrees on Saturday, then mostly sunny skies and 35 degrees on Sunday.

