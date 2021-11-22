Cases called included:
Jamie L. Morrissey, 35, criminal trespass, continued, NAPT.
Hairm S. Roach, 66, of Versilles, Kent., assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, not to be at Clark County Fairgrounds for one year, fined $300.
Christopher L. Blankenship, 27, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Robert Daniel Carpenter, 32, of 623 W. North St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 429 W. Third, bond $20,000.
Jana Lee Fults, 50, of New Carlisle, aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 815 Bayberry Drive, bond $10,000.
Jamie L. Morrissey, 35, of Dayton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $1,000.
Jamie L. Morrissey, 35, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $1,000.
Jamie Lynn Morrissey, 35, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $2,500.
Gregorio C. Sotelo, 23, of Columbus, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.
Keith Cornelius Wooster, 46, of 1302 Delta Road Apt. B, bench warrant served deft jailed, dismissed, guilty, bond $2,500.
Bobby L. Alcorn, 35, of 2832 Oletha Ave., possession drug abuse instrument dismissed - prosecutor request, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed - prosecutor request, ill use/possession drug paraphernalia dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Alexandra N. Clay, 22, of 1024 W North St, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Morales Hugo Cruz, 35, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, refer to three day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.
Bryan Jeffrey Eulett, 42, of Beavercreek, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.