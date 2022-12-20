Cases called included:
Chad M. Ackerman, 42, of 2501 Beatrice, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, not to be at Speedway/Burnett Road, OR bond.
Ryan Barnes, 33, of New Carlisle, OH, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Tishia L. Dever, 39, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., failure to disclose own personal info, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.
Eric B. Dotson, 28, of 1338 W. Jefferson St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, obstructing justice, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Cody S. Havens, 34, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, NAPT, bond $2,500.
Frank L. Hearns III, 35, of 1062 Warder St., reckless operate-private property, continued, OR bond.
Frank L. Hearns III, 35, of 1062 Warder St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, stop sign, innocent, continued, OR bond.
Vanessa A. Lopez, 34, of 310 E. Pleasant St., theft, innocent, guilty, 120 days of jail, 12 months of probation, fines and costs due to indigency.
Tranez L. Minnifield, 24, of Columbus, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Brian L. Nance, 55, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 214, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.