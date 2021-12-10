springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Tiffany L. Dobson, 31, of 703 Stanton Ave., theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Sebastian Al Johnson, 24, of 317 Seever St., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Marco Velazquez Morales, 32, of 2432 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, display of license plates, bench warrant ordered.

Sabrina D. Taylor, 35, of 123 E. Grand Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Victor Len Bishop Jr., 33, of Dayton, assault, continued, NAPT.

Clifford Holubik, 64, of 4460 Dayton Springfield Lot 24, abandon animals, continued, PD appointed.

