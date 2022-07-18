Angel Rodriguez, 23, of 219 West Clark St., trespass/lands border ponds, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Andor Zavala, 34, of Dayton, trespass/lands border ponds, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Matthew Ray Markley, 32, intimidation, continued, PD appointed.

Ameer S. Coran, 21, of 3148 Sandalwood Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Joseph Lee Huffman, 26, of 525 E. Grand Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Patrick Luckett Patrick, 67, of 717 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler R. Roberts, 35, of 437 W. Possum Rd., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Kristen L. Cherry, 37, of 520 Kinnane St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Robert J. Cobb, 59, of 401 Oakwood Place, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Vazquez Ernesto Diaz, 26, of 1707 Highland Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, FTY/red light, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Robert Douglas, 42, of 1275 S. Plum St. Apt. 109, falsification, bench warrant ordered.

William Harmon, 29, of 403 Montgomery Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Damien Christophe Marlowe, 38, of 1812 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, DEFT to report to probation by 7/19/22 for assessment.

Jeanette M. Pompe, 55, of 805 Farnham St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Zenaido Ramirez, 42, of 217 West Clark St., trespass/lands border ponds, continued, PD appointed.

Victoria J. Ripley, 22, of 732 W. Jefferson St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Joanie L. Trimble, 40, of 2850 E. Main St., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.