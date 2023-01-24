Cases called included:
Mark A. Carroll, 39, of 1923 Lagonda, DUS, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $1,000.
Ronald A. Crowe, 33, of 1509 Villa Road, weapons under disability, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.
John E. Donohoe, 36, of 2825 Linden Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Nichole L. Longberry, 32, of 308 N. Race St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Kourtney Longsdorf, 34, of London, OH, theft, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.
Keith E. Noel II, 40, of 1309 W.Mulberry, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, OR bond.
Alta D. Starms, 34, of Centerville, OH, request for bail, dismissed.
Shaquan D. Terry, 29, of 1920 Clifton Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.
Darrell W. Viers, 53, of 2300 1/2 E. Main St., drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Darrell W. Viers, 53, of 2300 1/2 E. Main St., open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, OR bond.
Jade P. Watkins, 25, of 1105 E. John St., Apt. J, complicity, innocent, continued, PD appointed, not to be at Kohls/Bechtle as condition of bond, OR bond.