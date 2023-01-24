John E. Donohoe, 36, of 2825 Linden Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Nichole L. Longberry, 32, of 308 N. Race St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.