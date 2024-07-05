Vicente U. Cano, 30, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Vicente U. Cano, 30, assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, aggravated trespass, innocent, continued, failure to disclose own personal information info, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Randy R. Fueston, 49, of 1429 E. High St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $3,500.

Jonathan M. Keeton, 37, of 1612 Woodward Ave., Apt. D, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Charles E. Cordle Jr., 57, of 2407 E. Home Road, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Irving M. Herron, 21, of 1429 E. High St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jason L. King, 37, of Huber Heights, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Joseph Kropel, 63, of Whiting, IN, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of probation, fine/costs due within 3 months, fined $375.

John J. Miller, 55, of 800 Homestead Ave., OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Alan J. Moore, 44, of 1364 Klobdenz Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, continued, bond amended to $1,500 community service.

William E. Depp, 43, of 6706 Garlough Road, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

William E. Depp, 43, of 6707 Garlough Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Sierra M. Stokes, 28, of 455 S. Bird Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Amber Frisby, 28, of South Charleston, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Tolanda I. Greene, 52, of 404 E. McCreight, assault, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Michael E. Grover, 51, of 440 W. High St., menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Courtney Lovelace, 32, of 2141 Seminole Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Jonathan Padgitt, 56, of 1916 Sierra Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Max S. Patten, 45, of 4052 Ryland Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Delisonne Saintisaint, 52, of 1061 E. Home Road, Apt. C, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, failure to yield turning left, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Delisonne Saintisaint, 52, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Bianca K. Stephenson, 28, of , criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Bianca K. Stephenson, 28, of Columbus, falsification, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Ronald E. Wilcoxon Jr., 43, of Urbana, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Jamier A. Ross, 31, of 1827 S Belmont Ave, obstructing official business, continued, bond amended to $5.000 community service.

Brittany N. Whiting, 37, of 1831 Woodward Ave, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

