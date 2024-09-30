Levi A. Adkins, 31, of 245 E. Brent Drive, Apt. Q, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of 510 E. Madison Ave., warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty, bond $10,000, not guilty.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of 510 E. Madison Ave., theft, continued, bond $1,500.

Marcus J. Mccormick, 30, of Dayton, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 1530 Logan Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Brent Trent, 36, of 230 W. Grand Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

D’Arcy E. Carter, 25, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Austin Evans, 27, of 5278 New Carlisle Pike, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, jail sent consecutive to 24TRC03313, 1 year law abide, report to jail 10/7/24 at 8:30, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Austin E. Ward, 27, of 5278 New Carlisle Pike, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, unsafe vehicle, dismissed.

Richard C. Murray, 47, of 5277 Old Columbus Road, menacing, dismissed.

Walter E. Ray, 30, of 1727 Tibbetts Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Rebecca L. Clevinger, 58, of Fairborn, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Levi W. Grapes, 26, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, menacing, continued, no contact.

Angela M. Gulinello, 43, of 1034 W. North St., falsification, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn A. Palmer, 48, of 1926 Hatcher Drive, Apt. A, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James R. Parish, 35, of 1400 S. Belmont Ave., driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Jennifer M. Dillion, 38, of Donnelsville, possession drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered.

Marcos Martinez, 25, of New Carlisle, OVI/blood, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Marcos Martinez, 25, of New Carlisle, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/serum/plasma, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operate license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Brian Mason, 43, of South Charleston, criminal damaging, continued, DNQ.

Austin J. Newell, 26, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 5 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by May 21, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Jeremy Reed, 38, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed.

Aasha C. Wilson, 24, of West Carrolton, assault, dismissed.

Darrol L. Alexander, 37, of 312 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Ahteyonna D. Colquitt, 28, of 515 W. Third St., Apt. 23, OVI, continued, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Dechaunta W. Haney, 21, of 411 S. Shaffer St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, improper starting/backing, guilty, fine and costs within 3 months, fined $50.

Ashley D. Hughes, 31, of 311 N. Florence St., criminal damaging, dismissed, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide/comply with mental health treatment, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $50.

Jeremy T. Stiffler, 38, of 521 E. Madison Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $100.

Shawn M. Hickey, 54, of 22 Seever St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

James A. Ragland, 53, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 208, theft, bench warrant ordered.