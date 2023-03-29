Clayton D. Keeton, 18, of 1038 Lagonda Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Charley J. Prater, 28, of 955 Avondale Ave., possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Marcus L. A Suttles, 45, of 368 Glenn Ave., disorderly, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Ronald E. Thomas Jr., 53, of 609 S. Arlington St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Damarco T. Coleman, 30, of Columbus, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed, OVI, continued, two lights, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Richard D. Conwell, 45, of 4900 W. Ridgewood Road, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Jimmy E. Cutrer, 51, of New Carlisle, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed.

Carlton L. Dobbins, 57, ethnic intimidation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Allanmichel T. Ferryman, 26, of 1123 Farlow St., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Natasia J. Howard, 23, of Columbus, assault, dismissed.

Jessica M. Kennedy, 36, of 2421 Tavenner Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Nichole L. Longberry, 32, of 308 N. Race St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Helen J. Priest, 67, of Mount Vernon, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Melissa S. Ragland, 43, of 6131 Twitchell Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jordan M. Scott, 31, of 932 W. Liberty, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Kathy A. Eidemiller, 71, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andre L. Enoch Jr., 25, of 1745 Clifton Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, operate without valid operator license, dismissed - prosecutor request, use of headlight beams, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cody B. Johnson, 31, of 1750 Baker Road 12, menacing by stalking, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Karlton A. Jones, 50, of 1915 John St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Darryl A. Newsome, 31, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Timothy J. Stevens Jr., 36, of 1724 Clay St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David A. Coy, 47, of 360 E. McCreight Ave., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $575.

Jessica R. Jones, 32, of 2516 1/2 Tecumseh Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed.