Aaron L. Baker, 52, of 640 Cedar St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Erick M. Gallardo, 30, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Skyler I. Harper, 32, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $15,000.

Erika S. Montgomery, 34, of 1601 Rutland Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Darius E. Powell, 26, of 135 Omega St., strangulation, innocent, continued, bond $15,000.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 W. Pleasant St., attempt, continued, bond $10,000.

Cain E, Taylor Jr.,28, of 56 Lincoln Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, guilty, fine/costs due by Nov. 23, 2024, assessed costs $50.

Cain E, Taylor Jr., 28, of 56 Lincoln Ave., drive without valid license, guilty, guilty, pay by Nov. 23, 2024, assessed costs $25, speed, guilty, assessed costs $25, request for bail, continued, bond $100,000, resisting arrest, guilty, guilty, pay by Nov. 23,2024, assessed costs $100.

Cain E, Taylor Jr., 28, of 7756 Springfield Jamestown, drive without valid license, guilty, guilty, 6 months to pay, assessed costs $25.

Stone R, Gibson, 28, of 702 W. Pleasant St., public indecency, continued, public defender appointed.

Von W, Hutchins, 54, of 1538 W. Clark St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond amended to $1000 community service/10%.

Lakrista V, Benton, 40, of 620 W. Grand Ave., felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Steven A. House, 41, of 316 E. Madison Ave., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, terminate administrative license suspension without fee, fined $200.

Tiffany S. Judy, 43, of 2107 S. Yellow Springs, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, costs due by end of probation.

Tiffany S. Martin, 43, of 2107 S. Yellow Springs, abandon animals, guilty, prohibition/companion animals, guilty, unknown sentence.

Joshua Valle, 35, of 300 Roosevelt Drive, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, administrative license suspension terminated without cost, fined $150.

David C. Vereen, 52, of 373 Terrace Drive, violate/protection order, continued, bond amended to “OR”.