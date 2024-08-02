Dustin S. Michaels, 41, of 830 W. Main St., possess drug abuse instrument, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Dreama D. Rice, 33, of 1019 Middle St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Earl W. Fry III, 55, of 501 N. Bechtle Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Irving M. Herron, 21, of 1429 E. High St., Apt. H, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Charles W. Potter, 57, of 2245 Ontario Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Michael L. Wells, 63, of 122 N. Greenmount St., aggravated arson, continued, bond amended to 25,000 community service.

Michael L. Gallaugher, 24, of Columbus, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Michael L. Gallaugher, 24, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Randy L. Hollingshead, 38, of Fairborn, menacing by stalking amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, no contact with victim, fined $100.

Amanda R. Durst, 36, of 828 Riverside Drive, OVI, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of 501 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Stevie T. Phelps, 29, of Dayton, attempt, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles M. Robinson, 36, of 832 S. Fountain Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond set as “no bond no oi”.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

