Melvin Cardean Thigpen, 30, of 1942 Scarboro St., firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Joseph C. Caudill, 31, of 1949 Wilkes Drive Apt C, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Mark A. Edwards Jr., 23, of 2627 Lagonda Ave., rape, dismissed - indicted, sexual conduct/minor, dismissed - indicted.

Ronnell A. Leeper, 44, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Nicholas A. Smith, 24, of 2816 S. York St., possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of cr tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher L. Blankenship, 27, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, must provide address before released.

Steven R. Baker, 24, of 222 E. High St., criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 17 days suspended, 13 days credit for time served, 18 months of probation, fined $50.

Paul Chaffins Paul Jr., 22, of Xenia, DUS, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered.

Jalen M. Edley, 28, of Cable, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, continued, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Danyelle N. Everage, 33, of 1121 W. High St. Apt. Half, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Tammy R. Gochenouer, 51, of Urbana, OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, no same/similar offense for 2 years, fined $375.

Chris R. Johnson, 36, of 1116 Mason St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Victor L. Keaton, 43, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., attempt, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew R. Markley, 32, of 2746 Elmore Dr., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph E. Moore, 55, of 1400 St. Paris Pk. Apt. 1, theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no same or similar offenses for 2 years, fined $50.

Jhanelle Powell, 23, of 335 W. Grand Ave., telephone harassment, dismissed.

Antone Youngblood III, 28, of 913 Drexel Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.