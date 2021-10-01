William S. Wellington Jr., 57, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Dominick M. Moore, 29, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen Dewayne Phillips, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 603, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.

Michael S. Starliper, 42, of 318 N. Jackson St., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

James A. Hannon, 48, of 4507 Windwood St., assault, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail consecutive with charges C and F, jail-total 295 days, unlawful restraint, guilty, 60 days of jail, impersonate police officer, guilty, 30 days of jail.

Jackie W. Eubank, 59, of Fairborn, violation of TPO, continued, no contact conducive of bond, refused eligible INT.

Jana L. Fults, 50, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, PD appointed.