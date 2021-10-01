springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
8 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Lindsay N. Baker, 33, of 1231 N. Lowry Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Steve A. Beverly, 53, of 3252 Revels St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Cory Gerell Gantt, 41, of Dayton, 12-point suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Kristen L. Ostendorf, 37, of 520 Kinnane St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

William S. Wellington Jr., 57, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Dominick M. Moore, 29, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen Dewayne Phillips, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 603, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.

Michael S. Starliper, 42, of 318 N. Jackson St., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

James A. Hannon, 48, of 4507 Windwood St., assault, guilty, 180 days of jail, jail consecutive with charges C and F, jail-total 295 days, unlawful restraint, guilty, 60 days of jail, impersonate police officer, guilty, 30 days of jail.

Jackie W. Eubank, 59, of Fairborn, violation of TPO, continued, no contact conducive of bond, refused eligible INT.

Jana L. Fults, 50, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, PD appointed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
3 arrested in connection to Springfield murder of 15-year-old
3
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns: ‘It’s pretty powerful’
4
Second Harvest Food Bank offering weekend meals to Clark, Champaign...
5
15-year-old shot, killed in suspected robbery in Springfield; Multiple...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top