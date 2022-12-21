Cheyenne R. Moore, 24, of 410 E. Cassilly St., DUS, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $150, fail to yield, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, of West Jefferson, OH, found guilty of parole violation no sanctions, guilty, found guilty of parole violation, guilty.

Paige C. Palmer, 28, of West Jefferson, OH, found guilty of parole violation no sanctions, guilty.

Justin L. Polley, 20, of Mechanicsburg, OH, theft, dismissed.

Jordan Z. Tanksley, 21, of 1417 N. Limestone St., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Michael A. Whited, 40, of 2025 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, dismissed.

Sean Young, 41, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Chad M. Ackerman, 42, of 2501 Beatrice, theft, continued, PD appointed, not to be at Speedway/Burnett Road.

Ryan Barnes, 33, of New Carlisle, OH, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Danny R. Coontz, 23, of 3883 Upper Valley Pike, vehicular vandalism, bench warrant ordered.

Shaun E. Fleming Jr., 31, of 707 Tibbetts Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Timothy J. Fox, 49, of 600 Crossgate Court, Apt. 304, domestic violence, dismissed.

Cody S. Havens, 34, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., violation of TPO, continued, refused eligible defendant, NAPT.

Irving M. Herron, 19, of 127 E. Cecil St., carrying concealed weapon, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Brian L. Nance, 55, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 214, theft, continued, NAPT.

Javonte M. Reeder, 28, of 430 E. Grand Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Noah I. Sherry, 24, of 360 S. Limestone #109, fugitive, dismissed.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 43, theft, guilty.

William C. Hoskins II, 42, of Xenia, OH, aggravated burglary, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Tranez L. Minnifield, 24, of Columbus, OH, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Mark J. Arend, 51, of 2107 Troy Road #F5, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Shellie R. Blumenschein, 48, of 228 E. Euclid, theft, dismissed.

Tristan M. Houser, 21, of 411 S. Limestone, Apt. 2, violation of TPO, guilty, 180 days of jail with 174 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 days credit for time served, 30 hours C/S ordered.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 31, of 2207 W. Main St., Apt. 124, child endangering reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fines and costs due by 3/7/23 @ 8:45 a.m., shall not appear if paid in full, fined $150.

Dakota R. Sigmon, 21, of 2224 Erie Ave., assault, dismissed.

Mary J. Vibbert, 18, of Quincy, OH, criminal damaging, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 6 months of probation, mental health & drug/alcohol assessment & follow up treatment, may report by phone if parole office deems appropriate, fined $150.