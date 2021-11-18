Darryl L. Moore Jr., 45, of 1719 Mound St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, not to be 500 feet 721 E. high St., or bond.

Kishon Moore, 41, of Piqua, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 85 Estelle Ave., bond $5,000.

Chad A. Murray, 27, of 2344 Delwood Dr., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 2420 Mayfair Dr.

Jessie L. Powell, 42, of Urbana, bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $7,500.

Dustin M. Smith, 36, of Jamestown, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet of 5 Vananda Ave.

Donald William Stamper, 41, of 1620 W. High St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact with Julie Cason.

Justin Lamar Wallace Sr., 41, of 1206 1/2 Lagonda Ave., theft, continued, no contact with Meijer, bond $5,000.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 45, of 1719 Mound St., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, not to be 500 feet 721 E. High St.

Forrest L. Nickell, 52, of 1400 Texas Ave, OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 28, of 1018 W. High St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Michael K. Simpson, 38, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, disclose own personal info, bench warrant ordered, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Justin Higinbothom, 29, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI-Mari/metabolite, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark J. Nelson, 50, of 513 Vine St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Michael K. Simpson, 38, request for bail, dismissed.