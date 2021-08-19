Ronald Ray Tipton Jr., 36, of Mechanicsburg, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Justin W. Chaney, 32, of 401 N. Western Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Abdullah O. T. Eisa, 34, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Adam Fultz, 33, of Monroe, OH, use/possession drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Raymond A. Hurn, 32, of 828 E. John St. Apt. I, guilty, or bond.

Tatasha McNeely, 33, of Urbana, OH, endangering children, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Jeffery L. Stewart, 38, of 23 W. Northern Apt. D, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI/prior 20 year, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Jasmine A. Taniguchi, 25, of 2940 Derr Road Apt. 219, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Jennifer R. Vincent, 38, of 614 Cedar St., endangering children, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

James C. Wallace, 26, of 613 Villa Road Apt. D, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Larese Rene Watkins, 49, of 1721 Wittenberg Blvd. E., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Craig A. Barton, 67, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO reduced to disorderly conduct, continued, six months of probation.

Isaiah Lamar Slee Smith, 24, of 912 S Center St., OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 7 days stayed, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Tanner Michael Stump, 26, of Urbana, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, 12 point suspension, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 28, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Summer Lasha Wilson, 28, of 1308 N. Lowry, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 30 days jail, 27 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, fined $100, DR CMV while disqualified, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed.