Katelyn S. Henry, 28, of 2735 Van Buren Ave., felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $7,500.

Jeffery Jerome Humphrey, 47, of 1518 Red Coach Dr., domestic violence, innocent, continued, NAPT, delinquent PD, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Richard D. Jamison Jr., 41, of Columbus, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 25, of 1951 Wilkes Dr. Apt. D, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Harley A. Leigh, 27, of 411 N. Belmont Ave., theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Seth M. Parsley, 44, of 1802 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.