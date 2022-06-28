springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
45 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Thomas William Blanken, 48, of 135 E. Harding Road, theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Joseph M. Boeke, 56, of 770 W. Leffel Lane, assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, delinquent PD, OR bond.

Jeffrey R. Carson, 33, of Dayton, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Eric B. Dotson, 27, of 1338 W. Jefferson, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Katelyn S. Henry, 28, of 2735 Van Buren Ave., felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $7,500.

Jeffery Jerome Humphrey, 47, of 1518 Red Coach Dr., domestic violence, innocent, continued, NAPT, delinquent PD, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Richard D. Jamison Jr., 41, of Columbus, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Edwin E. Lamb Jr., 25, of 1951 Wilkes Dr. Apt. D, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Harley A. Leigh, 27, of 411 N. Belmont Ave., theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Seth M. Parsley, 44, of 1802 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Southwest Ohio church group ‘OK’ after Amtrak derails in Missouri, 3...
3
Clark State to offer weekend CDL training amid rising demand for...
4
Springfield Regional to use robotics to assist in spine, brain...
5
Abandoned house fire spreads to nearby Yellow Springs Street home
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top