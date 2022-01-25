Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
19 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Phillip A. Beavers, 27, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Michael E. Dean, 51, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Apt. 209, warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Mandy M. Foley, 33, of South Charleston, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.

Sarah E. Gannon, 31, of Columbus, OVI-cocaine, innocent, continued, or bond.

Sean M. Heaton, 43, of 562 E. Northern Ave., telephone harassment, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Brian Alan Morris Jr., 27, of 1940 Primm Dr., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Max S. Patten, 42, of 2933 Vineyard St., burglary/person present, continued, PD appointed, drug/alcohol and mental health assessment, bond $1,000.

Jamier A. Ross, 28, of 810 1/2 Stanton Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, drug/alcohol assessment as conducive of bond, or bond.

Patrick James Shorten, 37, of 436 W. Washington St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,000.

Devon M. Tolson, 21, of Dayton, warrant served, DEFT jailed, guilty, or bond.

