Leslie L. Gray, 57, of 1511 Edgewood, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond, assault, innocent, continued, fail to register dog, continued, OR bond.

Omar Gutierrez, 28, of 454 E. Main St., OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Michael A. Hall, 45, of 2734 Cleve Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Shyane R. Knisley, 27, of 1676 Brentwood Drive, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, drug/alcohol assessment condition of bond, bond $1,500, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Justin W. Mathers, 33, of 2403 Van Buren, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Matthew A. Parrish, 33, of Dayton, OH, aggravated robbery, continued, bond $10,000.

Traysean A. Powell, 32, of 616 Cambridge Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Tisha L. Redmon, 51, of Urbana, OH, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Derick V. Yarbrough, 25, of 1127 Santa Monica Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Dustin S. Platfoot, 40, of Anna, OH, violation of TPO, not guilty.

Aaron L. Baker, 50, of 1311 Clifton Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Meshannda M. Elmore, 33, of Columbus, OH, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Michael A. Manasse, 40, of Columbus, OH, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Sunlix Medina, 26, of Danbury, CT, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Austin W. Pearrow, 26, of Bald Knob, AR, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, ignition interlock, fined $450.