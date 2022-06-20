Chelsea Kampman, 34, of 1179 Driscoll Ave., dismissed.

Jefferson W. Loula, 30, of Bonneville, Ky., fugitive, continued, bond $10,000.

Daniel Taylor Sr., 43, of 310 Stanton Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Katiyah S. Whitaker, 114, of 808 W. High St., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Marcos Hernandez, 51, of Oswego, Ill., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $500, speed, dismissed.

Edward A. Mcguire II, 40, of 826 Rice St., request for bail, dismissed.

Todd A. Mckinney, 54, of 525 S. Clairmont Ave., viol. protection order, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Linda Sherrock.

Christopher A. Pratt, 51, of 827 W. 2nd St., obstruct official business, dismissed.

Sydney L. Rose, 25, of 4828 Ashley Dr., OVI, dismissed, failure to control reduced to operate unsafe vehicle, guilty, fined $25.