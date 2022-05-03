springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

8 minutes ago

Cases called included:

John Edward Booth, 48, of 2834 Oletha Ave., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Danielle M. Brandyberry, 44, of Urbana, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Benjamin A. Buck, 41, of 735 Linden Ave, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Severn P. Davis, 37, of 1839 Russell Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact with Steven Schetter.

Ravante D. Domanek, 21, of 1207 Burt St., sexual conduct/minor, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Reginald E. Frazier, 34, of 593 W. Parkwood Ave., fugitive, continued, bond $100,000, DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, OR bond, drive without valid license, dismissed - prosecutor request, tinted glass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrew F. Hackett, 33, of Dublin, bench warrant served DEFT OI, guilty, bond $2,500.

Noah N. Healy, 44, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ronnie Irvin, 56, of 1917 Magnolia St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Kevin Johnson III, 25, of 132 Delcourt Dr., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Steven Shaw, 58, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Rebecca K. Tarka, 65, of 1010 Olive St. Apt. A, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with James Burgess, OR bond, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with James Burgess, OR bond.

