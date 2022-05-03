Ravante D. Domanek, 21, of 1207 Burt St., sexual conduct/minor, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Reginald E. Frazier, 34, of 593 W. Parkwood Ave., fugitive, continued, bond $100,000, DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, OR bond, drive without valid license, dismissed - prosecutor request, tinted glass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrew F. Hackett, 33, of Dublin, bench warrant served DEFT OI, guilty, bond $2,500.

Noah N. Healy, 44, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ronnie Irvin, 56, of 1917 Magnolia St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Kevin Johnson III, 25, of 132 Delcourt Dr., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Steven Shaw, 58, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Rebecca K. Tarka, 65, of 1010 Olive St. Apt. A, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with James Burgess, OR bond, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with James Burgess, OR bond.