James E. Holland II, 32, of 2365 W. First St. Apt. 16, dismissed.

Randall Lee Lourance Jr., 36, at large, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted.

Jamie L. Owens, 55, of 820 E. John St. Apt. C, theft, innocent, continued, eligible int, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible int.

Kyle A. Smith, 19, of Dayton, OH, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Christy Jo Stiltner, 24, of South Vienna, OH, robbery, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Clay M. Sweargin, 22, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/blood, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Joseph C. Caudill, 30, of 834 North St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Chase G. Coill, 23, of London, OH, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Chassidee N. Ferguson, 28, of 2141 Shawnee Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, jail suspended on conducive deft provide verification of, completion of mercy reach treatment by 8/6/21, ALS terminated w/out reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Rolando C. Lewis, 42, of Dayton, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, jail suspended on conducive reschedule and attend 3 DIP, ALD terminated w/out reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Marisa A. Monell, 21, of 431 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark J. Nelson, 49, of 513 Vine St., theft, continued, NAPT.

Max Sheridan Patten, 42, of 119 Lawnview Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, disorderly conduct by, guilty, fined $75.

Alayna N. Smith, 26, of Columbus, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 6 months of DL suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, no ALS, fined $350.

Billie Mack Williams III, 35, of 435 W. Southern Ave., violation of TPO, continued, no contact w Anastasia Hall.

Zachary C. Winget, 27, of 102 Seever St., request for bail, dismissed.

J’mar Mckinnley Wright, 24, of Dayton, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS to remain in effect, fined $350.

Misty D. Harmon, 34, of 1626 Clay St., bench warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, or bond, guilty.

Jamie L. Owens, 55, of 925 Innisfallen Ave., theft, innocent, continued, eligible int.

Matthew L. Dufner, 33, of New Carlisle, OH, disclose own personal information, bench warrant ordered.

Megan M. McCormick, 32, of 300 W. Johhny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, no contact with Meijer.

Jesi C. Oppy, 44, of Fairborn, OH, criminal trespass reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, credit for time served.

Jon Marshall G. Reaves, 31, of 266 Brent Dr. W. Apt. L, falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Marquise Allen McPherson, 31, of 319 Corlington, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

