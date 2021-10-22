Tanner Stump, 26, of Urbana, drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Eddie T. Welch, 65, of 1530 W. Main S.t, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Alexander D. Williams, 29, of 1845 Sweetbriar Lane S., discharge firearms, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $25,000.

Todd M. Bootz, 44, of 4417 Phoenix Dr., domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses and pay F and C, fined $150, assault, dismissed.

Theodore M. Foster Jr., 53, of 711 Mavor St., OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail, bond set at “no bond,” fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, left of center, dismissed.

Cheyenne Nicole Inman, 23, of 702 N. Burnett Road, obstructing offical business, continued, PD appointed.

Edward Eric Sisler, 24, of 4461 Arbor Lane, OVI-cocaine, dismissed.

Andrea E. Howe, 39, of Fairborn, burglary, bench warrant ordered.

Abimael Cruz Villatoro, 28, of South Charleston, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, six months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, three days credit for time served, six months of probation, group supervision, substance abuse assessment and follow-up, refrain from alcohol, fined $300.