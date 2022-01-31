Cases called included:
Kristina Renea Skaggs, 27, of 220 E. McCreight Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, bond set at “no bond.”
Michael Allen Aldridge, 30, of 303 E. College Ave. Apt. C., OVI, continued, refer to three day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.
Arnie Nolan Cline Jr., 45, of South Charleston, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, ALS terminated w/out fee, fined $200, failure to control, dismissed.
Robert Lee Hackney, 39, of New Carlisle, OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.
Michael C. Powell, 32, of 640 S. Center St., fugitive, continued, to waive extradition, bond set at “no bond,” waiver of extradition signed.
Donald A. Craig III, 40, of 218 N. Greenmount Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.
Trey L. DePriest, 28, of 321 S. Belmont Ave., fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.
Kevin Gonzalez, 21, of 1014 S. Fountain Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.
Joshua Kerr, 19, of Xenia, drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Geraldo Rodriguez, 30, of 202 Glenn Avev, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, slow speed, bench warrant ordered.
Kristina R. Skaggs, 27, of 220 E. McCreight Ave., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty.
James P. Stream, 48, of 701 Hazelbrook Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, continued, bond $2,500, carrying concealed weapon, continued, bond $1,500, tail light, continued, or bond.
Alexis L. Swearingen, 20, of 1803 Delaware Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.
Meri L. Wagner, 41, of 1583 Lagonda, failure to control, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Jerome C. Wyatt, 37, of 1600 Kenwood Ave., DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, speed, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.
Chelsea R. Chaffins, 28, of Xenia, possession drug abuse instrument, continued, PD appointed.
Marie A. Hicks, 41, of Medway, littering, continued, NAPT.
Stephanie M. Fulco, 26, of Urbana, OVI, continued, refer to three day program.
Jessica Nicole Givens, 34, of 1756 W. Pleasant St., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $250.
Diaz Gonzalez, 22, of 20 S. Florence, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered.
Jorge Roblero, 27, of 1138 E. John St. Apt 8, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, operate unsafe vehicle, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelt, bench warrant ordered.
Amanda L. Walker, 38, of 1431 W. Main St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.