Arnie Nolan Cline Jr., 45, of South Charleston, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, ALS terminated w/out fee, fined $200, failure to control, dismissed.

Robert Lee Hackney, 39, of New Carlisle, OVI, dismissed, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.