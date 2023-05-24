Suluki Evans, 42, of 807 Rice St., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Daniel T. Fritts, 35, of Harriman, TN, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500.

Danny L. Hockett II, 42, of 512 Kinnane Ave., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Barry Johnson, 61, of 718 Montgomery Ave., fail to register dog, dismissed.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, bond $20,000.

Ernest S. Rosser, 61, of 930 Rice St., assault, guilty, continued, dismissed.

James Young, 22, of Groveport, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $35,000.

Lindsley A. Angeletti, 41, of 2163 Olympic St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Clifford Cowan Jr., 45, of 1884 Clay St., burglary, dismissed.

Devin A. Davis, 30, of North Hampton, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jason F. Fisher, 50, of 828 Elm St., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 607 S. Lowry Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 607 S. Lowry Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Joseph W. Mort, 21, of 1592 Mckinley Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, OVI, continued, no operator’s license, dismissed, fail obey traffic device, dismissed.

Preston Nunn, 119, of Sidney, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.

Preston Nunn, 30, of Sidney, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan L. T. Pyles, 18, of 3110 Sherwood Park Drive, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jason Rice, 44, of 214 1/2 E. Pleasant St., telephone harassment, continued.

Jayson V. Rickman, 57, of 512 Monaco Drive, domestic violence, dismissed.

Christian R. Whitt, 26, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 230, child endangering, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed, OVI, dismissed.

Christian R. Whitt, 26, of 1350 Vester Ave. #230, OVI, continued, no operator’s license, dismissed, headlights (2), dismissed.

Billy R. Woolard III, 32, of 1008 Robinson Drive, distribution/drugs, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, distribution/drugs, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christ A. Alfrey, 57, of 147 W. Grand Ave., menacing amended to disorderly, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation.

Sean R. Brown, 40, of Dayton, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 434 Sycamore.

Joshua M. Howard, 32, of South Charleston, possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.

Jason E. Loring, 39, of 1425 Lexington Ave., misuse credit cards, continued, public defender appointed.

Taelor B. Mcdanel, 22, of 23 N. Northern Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Chad J. Vanbeberoseph, 36, of 780 Bellevue Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 28, of 72 S. Freeman, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Julia L. Lollis, 38, of 730 Rice St., domestic violence, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 88 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, drug/alcohol/mental health evaluation, follow up treatment, scram for 30 days at court’s cost, must attend journey to freedom, fine and costs suspended due to indigency.

Asia R. Powell, 30, of 1282 Deeds Ave., child endangering amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, to perform community service if fine and costs not paid by July 18, fined $75.

Michael W. Rose, 35, of Dayton, menacing by stalking, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 905 Bellows Drive.