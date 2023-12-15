Shanta C. Chappell, 34, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $525.

Brandon L. Dunlap, 34, of Springfield, no operator’s license, continued, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, menacing, innocent, continued.

Johnny E. Duvall Jr., 38, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Timothy J. Fox, 50, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Brandon R. Lipker, 36, of Enon, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Steven S. Murray, 39, of Springfield, menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact order, released on own recognizance bond.

Steven S. Murray, 39, of Springfield, burglary/person present, continued, bond $5,000.

Skyler K. Ross, 25, of Fairborn, possession of drugs, no contest, continued, released on own recognizance bond, OVI, no contest, continued, bond $1,000, OVI/blood, no contest, continued, driving under suspension, no contest, continued, speed, no contest, continued.

Christopher W. Ryan, 38, of New Carlisle, OVI (two counts), innocent, continued, closed street, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued.

Jacob Conn, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, failure to reinstate license, continued, physical control, continued.

Jean M. Duplessy, 42, of Springfield, child endangering, continued, elig int, OVI (two counts), continued, marked lanes, continued, speed for conditions, continued, open container/vehicle, continued.

Richard L. Levalley, 58, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Fatal Pierre, 26, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, susp on 1 yr law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs to be paid within 6 months, fined $375.

Mary E. Smith, 59, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact condition of bond, mental health/drug-alcohol assessment ordered, assault, continued, assault, continued, criminal damaging, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued.

Spencer Althouse, 34, of Springfield, theft, guilty, 85 days of jail with 52 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 33 days credit for time served, susp on 1 yr ISP.

Steven Capper, 67, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Victoria M. Channels, 36, of Springfield, felonious assault/weapon, continued.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 28, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Allyssa Johnson, 26, of New Carlisle, OVI/blood, continued, failure to control, continued, no seat belt, continued.

Kristy M. Joseph, 44, of Springfield, OVI, continued, speed, continued.

Rickey A. Moore Jr., 29, of Springfield, criminal damaging, guilty, fined $20.

Kyle J. Warner, 39, of Springfield, theft (two counts), continued.

Michael S. Washburn, 32, of New Carlisle, assault, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation.

Mickey Beran, 44, of Springfield, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, continued, right of way, continued, no seat belt, continued.

Bradly J. Bush, 42, of Urbana, OVI, continued, left of center, continued.

Vanessa M. Byrd, 40, of Springfield, OVI (two counts), continued marked lanes, continued.

Necolai B. Caudill, 28, of Springfield, OVI, continued, speed, continued, disregard of safety, continued, open container, continued.

Brooklyn R. Congleton, 19, of Springfield, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, assured clear

Wisner Estimable, 40, of Springfield, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 8 days suspended, administrative license suspension remains, fined $375.

Matthew M. Furbee, 23, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, failure to control, continued, open container, continued, no seat belt, continued.

Ellen C. Griggs, 53, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, ride bicycle right side, bench warrant ordered.

Derek M. Holmes, 33, of Springfield, theft (two counts), bench warrant ordered.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 44, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Brian McEnaney, 57, of Springfield, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, terminate administrative license suspension without fee, fined $500.

Jack W. Overs, 69, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Charles B. Pillers Jr., 55, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Richard C. Rogers, 42, of Springfield, theft (two counts).

Jared A. Shirley, 25, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Melissa R. Smith, 49, of South Charleston, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, continued, turn and stop signal, continued.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 33, of Springfield, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan M. Watkins, 26, of Urbana, assault (two counts), bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.