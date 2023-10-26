Cases called included:

Maleaha E. Foland, 24, of 2323 Irwin Ave., falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Darrion A. Jordan, 18, of 33 W. Liberty St., firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, carry concealed weapon, innocent, continued, display of tags, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Bryson D. Mckeever, 28, of 366 E. Cecil St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kenneth R. Smith Sr., 57, of 242 Chestnut Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Corey E. Taylor, 23, of 113 N. Florence St., falsification, guilty, guilty, 120 days of jail with 118 days suspended, 12 months of probation, obtain employment and get drivers license, assessed costs $100.

Corey E. Taylor Jr., 23, of 113 N. Florence, driver license required, guilty, guilty, pay within 90 days, assessed costs $150, failure to obey traffic control device, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Corey E. Taylor Jr., 23, of 1005 Burt St., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $5,000, guilty.

Bryce Foster, 20, of 4100 Troy Road, Lot 67, under age OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Robert E. Hull, 50, of Louisville, KY, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, violation of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, viol of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, viol of state fire code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, intl. proper maintenance code, bench warrant ordered, dangerous/unsanitary condition, bench warrant ordered, dangerous/unsanitary condition, bench warrant ordered.

Pete Adams II, 45, of 315 S. Burnett Apt 809, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, seat belt, dismissed.

Willie Burton, 18, of 2436 Ballentine Pike, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, marked lanes, dismissed, distracting driving, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Willie Burton, 18, of 2436 Ballentine Pike, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed, possession of drugs, dismissed.

William P. Ham, 32, of 29 1/2 Glenwood Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron L. Rice, 27, of 716 Rogers Drive, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Williams Jasen, 46, of 1011 Garfield Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.