Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
54 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Stephen M. Ault, 40, of 2507 Beatrice St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $250, theft, innocent, continued, bond $250, theft, innocent, continued, bond $250.

Tiffany B. Burt, 31, of 861 Elder St., felonious assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Akeem A. Colquitt, 33, of 321 W. Jefferson St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, fugitive, innocent, continued, deft refused to waive extradition, bond $10,000.

Dustan Conley, 26, of 2326 Irwin Ave., request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Kimberly K. Fenwick, 30, of 1018 Middle, warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, bond $2,000.

Russell R. Fenwick, 40, of 225 N. Greenmount Ave., no operator’s license, continued, bond $1,000, speed, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, drug/alcohol assessment with follow up, bond $1,500.

Charles G. Fox, 34, of 318 Lincoln Park Circle, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Racheal Lynn Howard, 23, of 609 Diebert Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Jayvon D. Hughes, 20, of 1314 Delta Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Michael A. King, 40, of 126 Light St., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $20,000.

Tara K. Lino, 35, of 2744 Upper Valley Pike, felonious assault/weapon, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.

Danny L .McGhee Jr., 30, of 2536 York St., criminal trespass, innocent, bench warrant ordered, or bond.

Zachary K. Miller, 51, of 140 Catherine St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, drug/alcohol assessment as conducive of bond, bond $2,500.

Matthew Aaron Paul, 36, of South Charleston, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher M. Schofner, 40, of Indianapolis, Ind., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Krista K. Sisler, 37, of 514 Gruen Dr., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, bond $1,500.

Beverly J. Spinks, 60, of 220 Montgomery Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Daniel Lee Wilson Sr., 38, of 2040 Hadley Road, aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.

