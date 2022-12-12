springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called included:

Virgil A. Beachum, 58, of 1706 Kenton St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Joshua A. Ramey, 18, of 401 S. Plum St., aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Cassandra L. Roberts, 41, of New Carlisle, OH, assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Brandon Sutton, 34, of 1217 Driscoll Ave., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, bond $1,000, guilty.

Brandon T. Sutton, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, obstructing justice, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.

Jesus E.G. Castellanos, 34, of Columbus, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Shalest A. Miller, 43, of 645 W. Possum Road, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, ALS terminated without fee, fined $150, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Chassity B. Rodriguez, 34, of 2010 Huron, assault, dismissed.

Mauricio A. Aviles, 19, of 2639 Zimmerman St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

