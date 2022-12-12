Brandon T. Sutton, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, obstructing justice, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.

Jesus E.G. Castellanos, 34, of Columbus, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Shalest A. Miller, 43, of 645 W. Possum Road, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, ALS terminated without fee, fined $150, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Chassity B. Rodriguez, 34, of 2010 Huron, assault, dismissed.

Mauricio A. Aviles, 19, of 2639 Zimmerman St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.