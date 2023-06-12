BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Amanda M. Fenwick, 27, of 1019 Middle St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Ryanne K. Kennealy, 43, of 1503 St Paris Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Eddie L. Weathersby, 30, of 1044 Sherman Ave., theft, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Lawrence E. Smith Jr,, 40, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Christopher Wilhelm, 33, of 4059 Lower Valley Pike, request for bail, dismissed.

Jose D. Perez, 19, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Courtney Hayworth, 46, of Hilliard, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, expired registration, dismissed.

Jessica R. Bishop, 22, of Fairborn, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony W. Howard, 42, of 722 E. Rice St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave., Apt. H, criminal trespass, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Henry W. Shepherd, 47, of 37 E. Madison Ave. H, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

