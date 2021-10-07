springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

47 minutes ago

Cases called included:

George B. Applin, 41, of 317 W. Pleasant St., assault, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 527 S. Lowry, or bond, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact with Fueston, PD appointed, or bond.

Charles E. Dorsey, 53, of 1412 S. Limestone St., assault, innocent, continued, no contact with Family Dollar, or bond.

Ronald Druckenbroad, 52, of 1323 Broadway St., theft, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Andrea E. Howe, 39, of Fairborn, burglary, innocent, continued, or bond.

Jamie Lynn Morrissey, 35, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Phillip Marc Ross, 53, of Parish, Fla., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles E. Dorsey, 53, of 1412 S. Limestone St., vandalism, continued, eligible INT, PD appointed, criminal trespass, continued, eligible INT, PD appointed, criminal trespass, continued, eligible INT, PD appointed.

Mark A. Leming, 33, of London, theft reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Deondrae M. Poole, 19, of 531 S. York St., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Matthew J. Tschimperle, 35, of Cincinnati, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Toni D. Carter, 19, of 728 Burnett Road, felonious assault/weapon, continued, no contact conducive of bond.

Jackie W. Eubank, 59, of Fairborn, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Cassandra L. Hall, 38, of 101 W. Leffel Lane 309, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin J. Osman, 57, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 120 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, CTS from 9/28/21, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, substance abuse assessment and follow up, fined $375.

