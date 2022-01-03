Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
21 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Mitchell I. Browning, 40, of Xenia, OVI, innocent, continued, or bond, failure to control, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, eligible INT, or bond.

Jason Robert Cooper, 46, of 436 W. Southern Ave., disorderly conduct by, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Melissa D. Hutsonpillar, 48, of 245 St. George Place, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Arael Perez, 43, of 1614 Lagonda Ave. Apt. Half, aggravated robbery, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1816 Morgan St., bond $20,000.

Arael R. Perez, 43, of 1614 Lagonda Ave. Apt. Half, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact/no to be 500 feet 1816 Morgan St., bond $1,000.

Chastity N. Jennings, 28, of 2365 W. First St. #15, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Rocco Joseph Marinucci IV, 23, of Medway, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, obtain drug and alcohol assessment/complete treatment, fined $375.

Paige C. Palmer, 27, of 1360 S. Fountain Ave., theft, continued, eligible INT, no contact with Walgreens

Cameryn Standifer, 26, of Sunbury, request for bail, dismissed.

Aaron T. Jacks, 37, of 701 W. Pleasant St., request for bail, dismissed.

Tonya Welter, 30, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.

