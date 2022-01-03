Arael R. Perez, 43, of 1614 Lagonda Ave. Apt. Half, assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact/no to be 500 feet 1816 Morgan St., bond $1,000.

Chastity N. Jennings, 28, of 2365 W. First St. #15, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Rocco Joseph Marinucci IV, 23, of Medway, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, obtain drug and alcohol assessment/complete treatment, fined $375.

Paige C. Palmer, 27, of 1360 S. Fountain Ave., theft, continued, eligible INT, no contact with Walgreens

Cameryn Standifer, 26, of Sunbury, request for bail, dismissed.

Aaron T. Jacks, 37, of 701 W. Pleasant St., request for bail, dismissed.

Tonya Welter, 30, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.