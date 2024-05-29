Brandy M. Blevins, 40, of Enon, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Larry Carter Jr., 44, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Sarah Deanne Clark, 31, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Brian A. Dague, 34, of Fairborn, violate protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Brian R. DeArmond, 39, of Columbus, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

April Edwards, 38, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000, tamper with evidence, continued.

Cierra Edwards, 34, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact cond of bond, bond $50,000, tamper with evidence, continued.

Ernest Edwards Jr., 22, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appt, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000, tamper with evidence, continued.

Lazario D. Edwards, 20, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000, tamper with evidence, continued.

Larry W. Estridge, 64, of Springfield, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

David A Goddard, 47, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Tracy Lee Gould, 49, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Jessica Hartman, 18, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Brittney E. Hughes, 38, of South Vienna, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, child endangering, innocent, continued.

Dequan A. Jackson, 30, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Jason L. Layne, 44, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000, menacing by stalking, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Yves A. Leconte, 33, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued.

Tamarra Lewis, 26, of New Carlisle, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, driving under suspension, continued, seat belt, continued.

Charles Mahaffey, 33, of Dayton, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $7,500.

Rachel A. Mata, 37, of Germantown, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Keith R. Mumma, 51, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, continued, assault, continued.

Evens Passe, 37, of Springfield, failure to control, guilty, assessed costs $75.

Stevie T. Phelps, 29, of Dayton, attempted theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Eduardo R. Rodriguez, 26, of Dayton, OVI, continued, released on own recognizance bond, OVI, continued, driving without valid license, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, invalid plates/sticker, continued.

Anthony J. Saker, 27, of Columbus, strangulation, innocent, continued, refused public defender, any weapons must be surrendered to CCSO, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Braden A. Weaver, 19, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued.

Ronald E. Wilcoxon Jr., 43, of Urbana, OVI, continued, OVI, continued, speed, continued, no seat belt, continued.

Mattie Wise, 22, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, endangering children, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued.