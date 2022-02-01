Antione Crockett, 58, of Bloomington, Ind., fugitive, dismissed.

Jason A. Fitzgerald, 40, of 421 E Southern Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Kyle S. Horner, 39, of South Charleston, bench warrant served-def jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Nicholas E. Masters, 39, of Russells Point, physical control, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Najee Moore, 21, of 1637 Woodward Ave., drug abuse marijuana, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Chelsea M. Reed, 26, of 222 Stanton Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, continue treatment at McKinley Hall as condition of bond, bond $3,000.

Christopher Sherman, 49, of West Jefferson, hunt/fish w/o permission, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Richard Sherman, 55, of 407 Old Columbus Road, hunt/fish without permission, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Charles J. Smith, 43, of Enon, PV warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,000.

Tonya L. Thomas, 51, of South Charleston, falsification, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,000, obstructing official business, continued, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond,” waiver signed.