Cases called included:
Chad M. Ackerman, 41, of 2506 Beatrice St., bench warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty.
Aaron Lee Baker, 50, of 1311 Clifton Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Richard Baker, 26, of 3200 E. National Road, request for bail, innocent, continued, PD appointed, waiver signed, bond $1,000.
Kevin H. Coy, 44, of 818 Oak St., induce panic, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Antione Crockett, 58, of Bloomington, Ind., fugitive, dismissed.
Jason A. Fitzgerald, 40, of 421 E Southern Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Kyle S. Horner, 39, of South Charleston, bench warrant served-def jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.
Nicholas E. Masters, 39, of Russells Point, physical control, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Najee Moore, 21, of 1637 Woodward Ave., drug abuse marijuana, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.
Chelsea M. Reed, 26, of 222 Stanton Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, continue treatment at McKinley Hall as condition of bond, bond $3,000.
Christopher Sherman, 49, of West Jefferson, hunt/fish w/o permission, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $100.
Richard Sherman, 55, of 407 Old Columbus Road, hunt/fish without permission, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $100.
Charles J. Smith, 43, of Enon, PV warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,000.
Tonya L. Thomas, 51, of South Charleston, falsification, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,000, obstructing official business, continued, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond,” waiver signed.