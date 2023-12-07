BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Precious R. L. Adams, 22, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

William J. Bono, 45, of Springfield, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, driving without valid license, innocent, continued.

Connie J. Chambers, 64, of Springfield, OVI, continued.

Lisa M. Cochran, 46, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, misuse of credit card, innocent, continued.

Gordon R. Dean Jr., 45, of 223 Springfield, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

John E. Hill Jr., 62, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, hit skip, innocent, continued.

Kevin .J Lycans, 27, of Urbana, driving under suspension - OVI suspension, innocent, continued, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Larry E. Plantz, 27, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact order, bond $1,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, child endangering (four counts), innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 30, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, burglary, continued, bond $1,000, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, falsification, innocent, continued, possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued.

Joel T. Salyer, 40, theft, continued, receiving stolen property, continued, request for bail, continued.

Anthony Staas, 30, of West Milton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, DNA filed, assault, innocent, continued.

Cameron Dupree Taylor, 24, of Springfield, OVI, continued, driving without valid license, continued, speed for conditions, continued, fail to register, continued.

Nathan W. Towe, 31, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Kenny J. Trimble, 53, of Springfield, criminal damaging, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, disorderly conduct, continued.

