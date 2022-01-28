Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Chelsea R. Chaffins, 28, of Xenia, possess drug abuse instrument, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Tishia L. Dever, 38, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Diaz Gonzalez, 22, of 20 S. Florence, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered.

Marie A. Hicks, 41, of Medway, littering, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Mark A. Jones, 62, of 580 Fair St., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Jorge Roblero, 27, of 1138 E. John St. Apt. 8, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, operate unsafe vehicle, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Delino S. Tapia, 51, of New Carlisle, attempt, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Christopher T. Anderkin, 46, of 1140 White Oak Dr., fail/comply, dismissed, OVI, continued, refer to three day program, speed, dismissed.

Clayton Campbell, 23, of 525 S.York St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, complete drug-alcohol assessment, fined $525, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Stephanie M. Fulco, 26, of Urbana, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, FTA or unpaid fine suspended, dismissed.

Stephen Dewayne Phillips, 50, of 315 S. Burnett Rd. #603, theft, dismissed, criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days jail/CTS/suspend balance, no further offenses/pay costs.

