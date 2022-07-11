Faith Irene Y. Whitt, 26, of 1941 Primm Dr. Apt. G, assault, continued, PD appointed.

Roger Lee Clarkston, 36, of New Carlisle, bench warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty, bond $1,000.

Heidi N. Keeton, 44, of 4906 Bosart Road, felonious assault/weapon, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $20,000, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Bryce N. Malone, 24, of 3257 E. Leffel Lane, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Richard Clinton Rogers, 41, of 1438 Woodward Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Faith Irene Y. Whitt, 26, of 1941 Primm Dr. Apt. G, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Charles G. Clifton, 42, of 2840 Arthur Road, animals running at large, continued, NAPT.

Edwin Gonzalez, 31, of 1259 S. Burnett Road, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, one year law abiding, fined $375.

Lucas A. Fortune, 38, of 1462 W. Pleasant, theft, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $100, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Stanley Gibson, 19, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - indicted.

Timothy Leon McMahon, 42, of 229 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.