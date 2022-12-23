BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

33 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Brian Dague Adlon Jr., of Dayton, guilty.

Tamar D. Echols, 9, of 1761 York St., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Sophie L. Fields, 58, of New Carlisle, violate board health ordinance, continued, OR bond.

Shaun E. Fleming, 31, of 707 Tibbetts Ave., DUS operator’s license forfeiture, guilty, guilty, 15 days of jail, assessed costs $200, driver license required, guilty, 15 days of jail, concurrent, assessed costs $50.

Scott T. Gallop, 49, of New Carlisle, violating TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 45, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Sonja M. Preston, 61, of 2716 Dale Ave., theft, innocent, continued, NAPT, OR bond, possession of cr tools, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, napt, OR bond.

Sara J. Huff, 33, of 302 N. Western Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Carla K. Michaels, 61, of 1582 Mound St., DUI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 months of driver’s license suspension, susp on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fined $250.

Michael Stephen Mumford, 39, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Lindsey Rae Thompson, 37, of 1831 W. Main St., falsification, continued, PD appointed.

Jeffrey E. Lewis, 36, of 870 Lawnview Ave., breaking and entering, continued, PD appointed.

Dorothy M. Parks, 23, of 1940 Primm Dr. Apt. G, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Seth M. Parsley, 44, of 1312 Delta Road Apt. B, public indecency, dismissed.

Matthew B. Whitley, 41, of Mechanicsburg, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

