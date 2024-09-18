Christina D. Crim, 35, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. F, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Michael R. Efferin, 63, of 1422 Clay St., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Marlexis L. Feaster, 19, of 1401 Clifton Ave., robbery, innocent, continued, declined public defender, no contact.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 32, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended as defendantt is indigent.

Omar Navarrete, 20, of 625 York St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, improper lane change, bench warrant ordered.

Cailus J. Parks, 53, of 822 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., bench warrant returned from Springfield, guilty, bond $1,000.

Calius J. Parks, 53, of 822 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Kavon L. Robinson, 27, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Charles L. Rogers Jr.,, 42, of 1603 W. Wittenberg Blvd., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Victor H. Banta, 42, of 1362 Edgar Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Christopher L. Boyer, 41, of 820 North St., unlawful restitutionraint, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Victor Castellanos, 38, of 2132 Morgan St., domestic violence, continued, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed.

Velvet D. Chambers, 48, of S. Charleston, failure/stop after accident/damage amended to hit and run/p. prop, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, law abide 1 year, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $500.

Michael D. Clifford Sr., 39, of 147 W. Grand Ave., assault, continued, disrupting public service, dismissed.

Genise L. Dumona, 39, of 188 Chesapeake Circle, child endangering, dismissed.

Joshua Ory IV, 36, of 401 E. Northern Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed.

Ronald P. Marshall, 37, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered, violate/protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Justin M. Penwell, 35, of 1614 Lagonda Ave., Apt. B, theft, dismissed.

John H. Porter, 39, of 2121 Boda Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jared Searcy, 43, of New Carlisle, endangering children, dismissed.

Jared Searcy, 43, of West Carrollton, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, child restitution/booster, dismissed.

Alexis B. Shelton, 21, of Tipp City, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Joshua D. Suttles, 41, of 1031 Buckeye St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shelby M. Webb, 30, of 1388 Willow Chase Drive, child endangering, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 108 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, defendant to report for jail on 9/27/24 at 8:30, administrative license suspension termed without fee, defendant vehicle immobilized for 90 days effective 9/17/24, vehicle interlock ordered, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Brittany N. Whiting, 37, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Bodler Chery, 37, of 2100 E. High St., Apt. B, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Marie R. Eltume, 39, of 133 The Post Road, Apt. B, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - prosecutor request, obscure vision/open door, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nevaeh Hayes, 18, of 3088 Troehler Road, menacing by stalking, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Karim S. Noisy, 35, of 440 W. High St., assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Hailey B. Owens, 27, of Kettering, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jelani A. Seals Sr., 43, of 1819 Clay St., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Henry W. Shepherd, 49, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Rashed A. A. Thomas, 44, of 414 Willow Drive, trafficking drugs, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Rashed A. A. Thomas, 44, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jestin A. Carmosino, 20, of 1126 S. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $100, domestic violence, dismissed.

Anthony E. Hottenstein, 32, of 1552 Charles St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Anthony E. Hottenstein Jr., 32, of Kettering, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 18 months of driver’s license suspension, to serve 10 days jail. report 10/4/24 at 9 a.m., administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $525, OVI, dismissed.

Joshua J. Mcclanahan, 33, of 1015 Lagonda Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Chad Rowe, 44, of 2823 Lowman, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.