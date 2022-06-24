springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
27 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Paul D. Fambro Paul II, 36, robbery, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 753 Sherman, bond $7,500.

Shamicka M. King, 39, of 556 Chestnut Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact with Madison Issac.

Jacob S. Haun, 28, of 1106 W. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Austin Meddock, 23, of 1601 Edwards Ave., criminal damaging, continued, no contact with Kylie Hubbard.

Alexander J. W. Slusher, 20, of 468 N. Race St., OVI, continued, display of license plates, dismissed, bumper, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelt, dismissed.

Dakota Wallace Whitt, 29, of 2841 Oletha St., theft, continued, not to be at Walgreens.

Christopher E. Fenner, 49, of 513 Raffensperger, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 2135 Columbus Ave., must provide address before release.

