Cases called included:
Izaye Y. S. Eubanks, 21, of 1315 Clifton Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.
Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Mariah D. Jones, 29, of Beavercreek, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 625 W. Jefferson St., OR bond.
Bobby R. Manning Jr., 49, of 3907 Bosart Road, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, set for non attorney meeting.
Tomothy J. Plumley, 53, of Paintersville, OH, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Jennifer L. Rose, 39, of 1231 E. High St., criminal damaging, dismissed, falsification, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, theft, dismissed.
Raven S. Wilson, 19, of 1319 Clifton Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1257 Kenwood.
Sparkle M. Eubanks, 40, of 1315 Clifton Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted.
Shaniece M. King, 32, of 1504 Sheridan Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.
Darren L. Malloy, 57, of 2050 Clifton Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Shyralynn N. Patterson, 19, of 1773 S. Center Blvd., assault, dismissed.
Wyatt J. Preston, 24, of 2938 Springfield Xenia Road, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.
Theodore T. Ruhe, 21, of 1319 Clifton Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.
Daren L. Sibert, 56, of West Milton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.
Tyler S. Tingley, 31, of 751 Sherman Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.
Dacodis L. Wagner, 20, of 1301 Delta Road, Apt. D, aggravated menacing, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Skyler A. Wells, 34, of 2019 Elmsford St., criminal trespass, dismissed, disorderly, guilty, fines and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $50.
Terius S. Wilson, 21, of 1808 Woodward Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed.
Shannon L. Youngblood, 51, of 232 W. Southern Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, Fty./red light, dismissed.
Jacob L. Carter, 20, of 2227 Rutland Ave., violation of TPO, continued, eligible defendant.
Daryl L. Dale, 132, of 551 Mead Lane, request for bail, dismissed.
Camille Y. Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, no contact with Speedway.
Camille Y. Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, no contact with Rural King.
Ashley R. M. Swanson, 26, of 726 E. Madison Ave., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.
Kimberly L. Bingham, 55, of 1863 Golfview Drive, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.
Sparkle M. Eubanks, 40, of 1315 Clifton Ave., robbery, dismissed - indicted.
Andrew D. Sigmon, 33, of Broken Arrow, AZ, obstructing official business, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.
Miles A. Tidd, 24, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.
Antone M. Youngblood, 49, of 931 Avondale, assault, bench warrant ordered.