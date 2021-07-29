Dominque Maurice Sims, 33, of 1609 S. Yellow Springs St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Richard D. Allen, 41, of 668 Suncrest, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $400, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Barbara Jean Chandler, 38, of 1234 Texas Ave., falsification, guilty, 140 days of jail with 140 days suspended, no further offenses/pay, fined $150, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Jerel D. Pickens, 32, of 4656 Bosart Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 15 months of probation, fined $525, OVI/refusal, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Shawn T. Lisch, 33, of 922 Rice St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Sheldon F. Reid, 45, at large, fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Emery L. Thomas, 37, of 1751 S Center St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph Johnson, 44, at large, felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Kaylee B. Lewis, 19, of 1214 Ferndale Lane, offenses/underage persons, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Timothy J. Ball, 37, of New Carlisle, OH, DUI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 19 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 60 months of DL suspension, 60 days jail, 19 suspension, 47 days CTS, 1 yr probation, chemical dependency treatment within 30 days, fined $525, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, OVI-amphetamine, dismissed, OVI-meth, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail, obstructing official business, dismissed, domestic violence, guilty, 12 months of probation.

Eric Beckett, 48, of Tremont City, OH, OVI, guilty, 45 days of jail with 35 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, 45 days jail, 35 suspension, 10 days eff 7/30/2021, 1 yr probation, chemical dependency program within 30 days, fined $525, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Kimberly Kay Fenwick, 29, of 1004 Park Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, criminal trespass, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty.

Shearley M. Fosnaugh, 56, of Russells Point, OH, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, fined $250, fail to display dog license, dismissed.

Kyle S. Horner, 38, of South Charleston, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, fined $375.

Constance E. Jenkins, 68, of 124 E. Third St., theft, continued, NAPT.

Clyde Dewayne Neighbors, 43, of 1641 Cypress St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Dorothy M. Parks, 21, of 1940 Primm Drive Apt. G, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Travis J. Robinson, 30, of 601 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jocelyn Thibeau, 37, of 218 N. Greenmount Ave., operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Curtis Watts, 43, of 921 Tibbetts Ave., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Amy M. McGowan, 43, of 1942 Primm Drive Apt. H, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

