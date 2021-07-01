Shawn Q. Adams, 37, child endangering, dismissed.

Shawn Q. Adams, 37, of 432 Lyle Ave., DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed, operating without valid operator license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Charlestine S. Brown, 20, of 922 Sunset Ave. Apt. D, assault, continued, PD appointed.

Nickalos A. Carmosino, 37, of 739 Summer St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Nickalos A. Carmosino, 37, of 2560 N. Limestone St. 201, falsification, guilty, 160 days of jail with 148 days suspended, 12 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $100, obstruct official business, dismissed.

Mindy M. Cunningham, 30, of P.O. Box 397, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Bradley K. Cydrus, 41, of 618 Eastmoor Dr., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, littering/motor vehicle, dismissed.

Angel D. Dean, 40, of 909 Pine St., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Kimberly K. Fenwick, 29, of 1004 Park Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James L. J. Gilliam, 38, of 238 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Moussa Korera, 23, of Columbus, OH, use/possession drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, wrong way one way, bench warrant ordered, headlights required, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher R. Neal, 39, of 709 N. Florence St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tasha Patterson, 41, of 378 Ludlow, complicity, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Drew M. Randolph, 32, of 1254 Edgar Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tesh N. Reed, 38, of 413 N. Jackson St., child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, operating without valid operator license, dismissed, FTSSA, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Kenyatta L. Winbush, 29, of 501 E. Roesch, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua A. Bostwick, 31, of Cincinnati, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALS remain in effect, refrain from alcohol illegal substance marijuana, fined $350.

Phillip M. Coonrod, 26, of 1817 Springmont Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact, PD appointed.

Pauline R. Davis, 34, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Mark O. Ross, 45, of Milford Center, OH, OVI-amphetamine, dismissed, OVI-meth, dismissed, OVI-mari/metabolite, dismissed.

Zachariah L. Swank, 33, of 4278 Prince Circle, OVI/breath, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Abimael C. Villatoro, 28, of South Charleston, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed.