Kelly D. Dapore, 46, of Centerville, strangulation, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued, assault, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact, bond $5,000.

Ashley D. Fenwick, 40, of 1037 Middle St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jason B. Frock, 40, of 27 E. Cassilly St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Jason B. Frock, 40, of 2604 Berger Ave Apt, burglary, continued, bond $15,000.

Jason B. Frock, 40, of 2604 Berger Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Travis R. Fuller, 41, of 521 N. Shaffer St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Molly M. Knisley, 27, of 1014 Clifton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appt’d, released on own recognizance bond.

Antonio Perez, 27, of 2108 East Street, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, Dr. without valid lic, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen D. Phillips, 52, of 830 W. Main Street, guilty.

Stephen D. Phillips, 52, of 830 W. Main St., criminaltrespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Spencer W. Puckett, 27, of 223 Franklin St., strangulation, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact, bond $10,000.

Glen J. Sexton, 24, of Fairborn, murder, continued, public defender appt’d, bond $500,000.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of 37 E. Madison Ave Apt H, criminaltrespass, innocent, continued, public defender appt’d, bond $1,500.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of S. Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appt’d, no contact w/lowes, released on own recognizance bond, theft, continued, bond $2,500.