Matt C. Cason, 44, of 819 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Christina D. Crim, 35, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. F, child endangering, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Abigail L. Dabe, 21, of 2414 Van Buren Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, fail stop/yield stop sign, dismissed.

Kali Dees, 21, of 710 Olive St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jordan M. Kuruzovich, 32, of New Carlisle, receiving stolen property, dismissed, misuse of credit card, dismissed.

Dalaijia N. Lanier, 23, of 1116 Linden Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Gavin Q. Morris, 23, of 36 E. Perrin Ave., assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Kavon L. Robinson, 27, aggravated menacing, continued, bond remains $2500 community service.

Tay’Vieon Shipp, 22, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Robert H. Kittle, 35, of 1099 Beacon St., falsification amended to failure to disclose own personal information information, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail time concurrent with 24CRB01897, fined $50, attempt, guilty, 90 days of jail, 5 days credit for time served, fine/costs due by Dec. 31, 2024, fined $150, vehicle trespass, dismissed.

Ashley M. Lisch, 36, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, disregard safety-private, dismissed.

Jason M. Mcmillen, 50, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine/costs due by Jan. 31, 2025, fined $50.

Sabrina N. Parker, 23, of Beavercreek, menacing, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Calius J. Parks, 53, of 822 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond remains $5000 community service.

Henry W. Shepherd, 49, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Darrien D. Stapleton, 19, of 2255 Shawnee Ave., flee/elude police officer, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs due by Jan. 31, 2025, fined $250, flee/elude police officer, dismissed, failure to comply, dismissed, no motorcycle endorsement, dismissed, prohibited operation, dismissed, reckless/street, highway, guilty, fine due by 1/31/25, fined $150, stop sign, dismissed, traffic control device, dismissed, wrong way one way, dismissed.

Christian R. Whitt, 28, of 1350 Vester Ave., Apt. 230, theft, continued, public defender appointed

Christopher A. Brown, 30, of 951 Avondale Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Jordan P. Bair, 33, of Greenville, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Thorpe K. Connolly, 28, of Urbana, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, group probation, fine/costs due no less than 30 days prior to end, of probation, fined $250, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Inesha D. Gaston, 24, of Dayton, violate protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail suspended on condition comply with all orders, fined $200, aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, fined $100, telephone harassment, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Jonathan L. Nangle, 41, of Huber Heights, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony W. Triplett, 21, of Urbana, aggravated menacing, dismissed.