Stephanie L. Delong, 31, of 965 James St., OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ralph J. French, 50, of 2040 Westboro Ave., prohibition/companion animals, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Elder Gonzalez, 24, of 1237 W. Clark St., littering, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 32, of 1432 S. Limestone St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle, released on own recognizance bond.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 Pleasant St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Gage L. Rager, 19, of 432 W. Pleasant, aggravated robbery, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $20,000.

Donald Runyan, 65, of 1685 Edwards, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Tyler C. Sweitzer, 29, criminal damaging, guilty, continued, waived public defender, hold without bond pending PSI.

Philip R. Bierly, 29, of Dayton, vehicular manslaughter, dismissed.

Charles B. Meyer, 43, of 262 Finch St., Apt. L, strangulation, continued, bond remains 15,000 community service.

Sean P. E. Shaw, 30, of 1308 Juniper Drive, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, traffic signal, dismissed.

Aamir Abdul-Basir, 39, of Philadelphia, PA, obstructing official business, guilty, 15 days of jail with 15 days suspended, review for no further offenses/payment of fine and costs, fined $100, hit and run, dismissed.

Cayden R. Arnold, 18, of 4783 Ridgewood Road East, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed.

Thomas Clemens, 44, of South Charleston, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $500, failure to control, dismissed.

Morales R. Domingo Morales, 22, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Sheldon Pack, 28, of 17 W. Johnson St., Apt. 325, unauthorized use of vehicle, guilty, 25 days of jail, 25 days jail, 11 days credit, suspend balance, review for no new offenses, payment of fine/costs, fined $100.

Sheldon Pack, 28, hit skip, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Carlos Ramirez, 26, of 2421 Erter Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Darvin M. Roblero, 28, of 302 N. Clairmont St., OVI, guilty, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, to serve 7 days jail, fined $500.

Anthony Stokes, 30, of 726 Garfield Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Raven S. Taylor, 21, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, child endangering, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, child endangering, guilty, 170 days of jail with 170 days suspended, child endangering, dismissed.

Justin L. Wallace Sr., 44, of 1206 1/2 Lagonda Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit time served, suspend balance, review for no new offenses, payment of fine/costs, fined $50, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Tyren L. Williams, 19, of 415 1/2 E. Southern Ave., child endangering, dismissed.

Nathan A. Wright, 45, of Troy, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 150 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 180 days jail, 150 susp, consecutive to any, time on case 23CRB02654, 24 months ISP, must comply with all rules of prob, obtain drug/alcohol assessment, mental health assessment, and complete any treatment/aftercare recommended, comply with probation officer, no contact with Toni Amburgey, fined $500.

Amber M. Conrad, 42, of Ludlow Falls, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $650, OVI/serum/plasma, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Terrance Konicki, 41, of 1016 Tibbetts Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail, credit 9 days served, suspend balance, review no new offenses/payment of fine/costs, fined $200, drive without valid license, dismissed, trans. registration, dismissed.

Brittany D. Phillips, 37, of 930 Sunset Ave., menacing amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended.

Darrin W. Campbell Jr., 31, of 1371 Columbus Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 30 days jail, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $200.

Cam’ree L. Gordon, 33, of 1104 N. Limestone St., driving under suspension OVI suspension amended to drive without valid license, guilty, fine/costs due by Dec. 16, 2024 at 8:45 a.m/, fined $200.