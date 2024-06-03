Tara N. Cron, 41, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. E, menacing, innocent, continued, refused public defender, released on own recognizance bond.

Chelsea Davila, 38, of 30 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

James E. Lavender Jr., 31, of 539 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Rodney T. Lee, 36, of New Carlisle, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, criminal mischief, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond remains 1500 community service/10%.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 34, of 777 N. Burnett Road, theft, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond remains 2500 community service/10%, theft, innocent, continued, bond remains $10000 community service/10%, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Latisha M. Mccormick, 34, of 777 N. Burnett Road, menacing, innocent, continued, bond remains 2500 community service/10%.

Rogelio S. Morales, 24, of 1301 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Samantha Perez, 34, of 1337 Rutland Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Vince J. Putman, 40, of 812 Selma Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond remains 7500 community service/10%, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond remains 7500 community service/10%.

Robert A. Wender, 36, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, bond $50,000.

Carl J. D. Lemmings, 34, of 2845 Columbus Ave. #47, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, jail time concur to each other/consecutive priors, 5 years law abide & successful completion of drug CT, fine and costs due in 2 years, fined $100, failure to comply, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, fine and costs due in within 2 years, jail time concur but consecutive to all prior cases, 5 year law abide & successful completion of drug CT, fined $100.

Carl J. Lemmings, 34, of 2845 Columbus Ave. #47, flee/elude police officer, dismissed.

Dilmar Lopez, 37, of 1530 Selmar Road, domestic violence, dismissed.

Dilmar Lopez, 37, of 1530 Selma Road, child endangering, dismissed.

Michael D. Moore, 35, request for bail, dismissed.

Brian A. Dague, 34, of Fairborn, violate protection order, continued, bond remains 2500 community service.

Jason Everett, 53, of Fremont, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

William R. Givens, 52, of 329 N. Race St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Michael J. Brown Jr., 25, of 5857 Baldwin Lane, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $200.

Kevin Gonzalez, 23, of 1714 Woodward Ave., child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, oper without valid ol, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, probation is isp, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end of probation as part of, condition of suspended jail sentence, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, failure to reinstate lic, dismissed, Dr. without valid lic, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Kevin Gonzalez, 23, of 1714 Woodward Ave., OVI, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, probation is IS{P, defendant to pay fine and costs as part of condition of suspended sentence, fine/costs due by end of probation, fined $500, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, stop sign, dismissed.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 44, of 607 S. Lowry Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Paige C. Palmer, 29, of 655 Scott St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 120 days suspended, fine and costs due in 1 year, defendant to report to court security 6/3/24 for jail.

Brandon L. Buckler, 21, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, improper passing, bench warrant ordered, texting while driving, bench warrant ordered.

Amy B. Borden, 30, of Sabina, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shaina Coddington, 33, request for bail, dismissed.

Maverick Duncan, 23, of 4538 Bosart Road, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, administrative license suspension remains in effect, def given fingerprinting order must comply, fined $150.

Bryce C. Foster, 21, of 4100 Troy Road Lot 57, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nicholas Holland, 32, of 110 1/2 Walter St., request for bail, dismissed.

Karrie L, Rosales. 54, of 2132 Hoppes Ave., child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.